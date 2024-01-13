Clemson announces 2023 football season's team awards

OFFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

QB Cade Klubnik

RB Phil Mafah

RB Will Shipley

WR Tyler Brown

TE Jake Briningstool

OL Blake Miller

OL Will Putnam

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

WR Hamp Greene

OL Tristan Leigh

12th Man Award

TE Sage Ennis

OL Trent Howard

OL Mitchell Mayes

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

WR Tyler Brown

TE Sage Ennis

QB Cade Klubnik

OL Marcus Tate

Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year

TE Sage Ennis

OL Trent Howard

WR Troy Stellato

OL Collin Sadler

Rookies of the Year

WR Tyler Brown

OL Harris Sewell

Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year

DE Levi Matthews

LB Reed Morrissey

S Peter Nearn

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

QB Cade Klubnik

RB Phil Mafah

RB Will Shipley

Future Impact Players

WR Ronan Hanafin

RB Jay Haynes

WR Noble Johnson

WR Misun Kelley

OL Ryan Linthicum

TE Olsen Patt-Henry

TE Josh Sapp

WR Cole Turner

PAW Award

Most blue collar/unselfish players

WR Hamp Greene

OL Blake Miller

WR Adam Randall

WR Brannon Spector

DEFENSIVE AWARDS

Solid Rock Award

Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position

DE T.J. Parker

DE Xavier Thomas

DT Tyler Davis

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

LB Barrett Carter

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

CB Nate Wiggins

S Khalil Barnes

S R.J. Mickens

Hustle Award

Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates

DT Tyler Davis

DE Xavier Thomas

CB Nate Wiggins

LB Wade Woodaz

12th Man Award

S Khalil Barnes

DT DeMonte Capehart

LB Kobe McCloud

LB Wade Woodaz

DT Peter Woods

Iron Man Award

Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership

LB Barrett Carter

DT Tyler Davis

S R.J. Mickens

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

S Tyler Venables

Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year

DT DeMonte Capehart

S Kylon Griffin

DE Justin Mascoll

Rookies of the Year

S Khalil Barnes

DE T.J. Parker

CB Avieon Terrell

DT Peter Woods

Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year

OL Will Boggs

OL Nathan Brooks

WR Michael Mankaka

QB Trent Pearman

Tiger Pride Award (MVP)

DE T.J. Parker

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

CB Nate Wiggins

Future Impact Players

LB Jamal Anderson

S Rob Billings

DT Vic Burley

LB Dee Crayton

DT Stephiylan Green

DE A.J. Hoffler

CB Shelton Lewis

DT Caden Story

S Kylen Webb

PAW Award

Most blue collar/unselfish players

LB Barrett Carter

DE Cade Denhoff

DL Payton Page

LB Wade Woodaz

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

Most Improved Special Teams Players of the Year

LS Philip Florenzo

PK Jonathan Weitz

Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year

WR/PR Hamp Greene

WR Ronan Hanafin

WR Brannon Spector

WR/H Clay Swinney

Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year

LB Jamal Anderson

CB Shelton Lewis

LB Wade Woodaz

Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year

S Jacob Hendricks

WR Noble Johnson

WR Michael Mankaka

Specialist of the Year

P Aidan Swanson

STRENGTH AWARDS

NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American Candidates

OL Will Putnam

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Dedication Award

OL Will Putnam

P Aidan Swanson

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Power Hour Development Award

LB Griffin Batt

DE Levi Matthews

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains

DT Tyler Davis

WR Hamp Greene

All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members

RB Keith Adams Jr.

S Rob Billings

TE Jake Briningstool

DT DeMonte Capehart

PK Robert Gunn III

RB Phil Mafah

WR Michael Mankaka

DE Armon Mason

DE Zaire Patterson

P Jack Smith

ADDITIONAL AWARDS

Most Inspirational Player of the Year

OL John Williams

Spiritual Leadership Award

DE Evan McCutchen

S Caleb Nix

Tim Bourret Award

Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media

LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

P.A.W. Journey First-Class Man Award

TE Sage Ennis

P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award

RB Phil Mafah

P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year

WR Brannon Spector

P.A.W. Journey Young Alumni Award

Coty Sensabaugh (2008-11)

P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year

DT Tyler Davis

Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award

Levon Kirkland (1988-91)

GPA Awards

Overall: PK Hogan Morton and RB Will Shipley

Graduate: OL Will Putnam

Senior: LB Riggs Faulkenberry

Junior: LB Joey Eddis

Sophomore: LS Holden Caspersen

Redshirt Freshman: S Caleb Nix

True Freshman: WR Tristan Martinez

True Tigers of the Year

Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff

LB Jamal Anderson

CB Sheridan Jones

DE Jahiem Lawson

RB Will Shipley

Team Captains

DT Tyler Davis

WR Hamp Greene

DE Justin Mascoll

OL Will Putnam

RB Will Shipley

PK Jonathan Weitz