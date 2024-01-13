|
Clemson announces 2023 football season's team awards
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Football conducted its annual awards banquet on Saturday afternoon, recognizing the 128th team in the program’s history in a ceremony at the Poe Indoor Facility. The list of awards presented at the banquet on Saturday and their recipients are included below.
OFFENSIVE AWARDS Solid Rock Award Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position QB Cade Klubnik RB Phil Mafah RB Will Shipley WR Tyler Brown OL Blake Miller OL Will Putnam Hustle Award Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates WR Hamp Greene 12th Man Award TE Sage Ennis OL Trent Howard Iron Man Award Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership WR Tyler Brown TE Sage Ennis QB Cade Klubnik OL Marcus Tate Most Improved Offensive Players of the Year TE Sage Ennis OL Trent Howard Rookies of the Year WR Tyler Brown Defensive Scout Team Players of the Year Tiger Pride Award (MVP) QB Cade Klubnik RB Phil Mafah RB Will Shipley Future Impact Players RB Jay Haynes WR Misun Kelley TE Josh Sapp WR Cole Turner PAW Award Most blue collar/unselfish players WR Hamp Greene OL Blake Miller WR Adam Randall DEFENSIVE AWARDS Solid Rock Award Most solid, consistent and dependable player(s) at each position DE T.J. Parker DT Tyler Davis LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. CB Nate Wiggins S R.J. Mickens Hustle Award Consistent effort and served as an inspiration to teammates DT Tyler Davis DE Xavier Thomas CB Nate Wiggins LB Wade Woodaz 12th Man Award S Khalil Barnes LB Kobe McCloud LB Wade Woodaz DT Peter Woods Iron Man Award Dependable player with resilient persistence and leadership LB Barrett Carter DT Tyler Davis S R.J. Mickens LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Most Improved Defensive Players of the Year DT DeMonte Capehart Rookies of the Year S Khalil Barnes DE T.J. Parker DT Peter Woods Offensive Scout Team Players of the Year OL Will Boggs Tiger Pride Award (MVP) DE T.J. Parker LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. CB Nate Wiggins Future Impact Players DT Vic Burley LB Dee Crayton DE A.J. Hoffler DT Caden Story PAW Award Most blue collar/unselfish players LB Barrett Carter DE Cade Denhoff DL Payton Page LB Wade Woodaz SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS Most Improved Special Teams Players of the Year Offensive Special Teams Players of the Year WR/PR Hamp Greene WR Ronan Hanafin WR Brannon Spector WR/H Clay Swinney Defensive Special Teams Players of the Year LB Jamal Anderson CB Shelton Lewis LB Wade Woodaz Special Teams Scout Team Players of the Year WR Noble Johnson WR Michael Mankaka Specialist of the Year STRENGTH AWARDS NSCA Strength and Conditioning All-American Candidates OL Will Putnam DT Ruke Orhorhoro LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Dedication Award OL Will Putnam P Aidan Swanson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Power Hour Development Award LB Griffin Batt DE Levi Matthews All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Captains DT Tyler Davis WR Hamp Greene All-In Accountability Challenge Champion Team Members RB Keith Adams Jr. S Rob Billings TE Jake Briningstool DT DeMonte Capehart PK Robert Gunn III RB Phil Mafah WR Michael Mankaka DE Armon Mason ADDITIONAL AWARDS Most Inspirational Player of the Year Spiritual Leadership Award Tim Bourret Award Player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. P.A.W. Journey First-Class Man Award TE Sage Ennis P.A.W. Journey Service Above Self Award RB Phil Mafah P.A.W. Journey Professional of the Year WR Brannon Spector P.A.W. Journey Young Alumni Award Coty Sensabaugh (2008-11) P.A.W. Journey P.A.T. Man of the Year DT Tyler Davis Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award Levon Kirkland (1988-91) GPA Awards Overall: PK Hogan Morton and RB Will Shipley Graduate: OL Will Putnam Senior: LB Riggs Faulkenberry Junior: LB Joey Eddis Sophomore: LS Holden Caspersen Redshirt Freshman: S Caleb Nix True Freshman: WR Tristan Martinez True Tigers of the Year Presented by Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center staff LB Jamal Anderson RB Will Shipley Team Captains DT Tyler Davis WR Hamp Greene DE Justin Mascoll OL Will Putnam RB Will Shipley PK Jonathan Weitz
