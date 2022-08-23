Clemson AD named to 'College Sports 40 under 40' changing the game

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson AD Graham Neff named to 'College Sports 40 under 40' changing the game
The Athletic named Clemson athletic director Graham Neff (38) to the 'College Sports 40 Under 40' list of influencers changing the game on Tuesday.

"When Dan Radakovich left Clemson for the AD chair at Miami in December, Neff was the obvious choice to replace him, having worked in various senior leadership positions within the athletic department since 2013, most recently as deputy athletic director," said the article. "Neff helped oversee the financing of more than $200 million in facility projects and served as the sport administrator for football during the Tigers’ two national championship seasons.

"In his first year as AD, Neff has already made a splashy hire, prying baseball coach Eric Bakich away from Michigan, and launched the Clemson+ streaming platform. Clemson is also in the middle of launching women’s lacrosse (this fall) and women’s gymnastics (next year)."

Other notable names include Nov. 5 football opponent head coach Marcus Freeman (36) at Notre Dame and new Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer (34).

