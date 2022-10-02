Clemson a near-unanimous ESPN Playoff projection after top-10 win

TigerNet Staff by

Two weeks. Two top-25 wins. And loads of respect gained.

The improved Clemson offense has dazzled and the injury-hampered defense stepped things up under the lights as Dabo Swinney's Tigers moved to 5-0 on the season in a 30-20 win over No. 10 NC State on Saturday.

In ESPN's Playoff poll after the week's games, the Tigers are a clear fourth team for the Playoff now with 12-of-14 votes. The only three teams with more votes are Georgia (13), Alabama (13) and Ohio State (13) with the Tigers projected in that fourth spot.

The SEC and Big Ten powers in the current traditional polls top-4 are set for a collision course if they reach the final two weeks of the season unbeaten, and ESPN's Power Rankings are ahead of that by keeping Clemson ahead of Michigan for the fourth spot, with Georgia still pacing the way after struggles at Mizzou, then Alabama and Ohio State.

"The Tigers followed up their double overtime thriller over Wake Forest with a dominant 30-20 victory over NC State to put them in control of the Atlantic Division through the first month of the season," ESPN's Andrea Adelsons said. "DJ Uiagalelei threw for 209 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 73 yards and two more as he continues to improve with each passing game. But the story in this one was the defense, which redeemed itself after a shaky performance against the Demon Deacons by holding the Wolfpack to 279 total yards and forcing two turnovers."

Wake Forest moved up to No. 14 in the same ranking, with NC State at No. 15 and Syracuse in there at No. 24.