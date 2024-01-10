CBS Sports projects Clemson return to College Football Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports did an early projection for the 2024 College Football Playoff, seeing a return for Clemson’s Tigers to that tier. The CFP moves to a 12-team format, where currently it's in line to have six conference champions and six at-large teams. That is expected to move to five conference champions with a vote soon, after the Pac-12 essentially closed business in the national championship game with all but two teams departing for the Big Ten and Big 12 next season. In that new Playoff format, the top four-ranked conference champions will occupy the first four seeds, which will get a bye into the tournament's second round. After games hosted on campus in the first round, the games will move to the traditional New Year’s Six bowl sites across the country. CBS’ Barrett Sallee is calling for Clemson to be the No. 3 overall seed next year as the ACC champ. “The ACC is going to be wide open in 2024, so I'll put my chips in coach Dabo Swinney's basket,” Sallee said. “The offense should be more consistent with an offseason to tweak things under quarterback Cade Klubnik, running back Phil Mafah and experience at the wide receiver spot. Will Clemson actually be the third-best team in the country? Probably not. However, it will be the third-best conference champion, and that's what matters.” Clemson has won the ACC seven of the last nine seasons in the Playoff era. With Clemson in 2022 and Florida State in 2023, the ACC champ has gone undefeated in league play the last two seasons. The 3-seed would play the winner between the 6-seed and the 11-seed in a bowl to be determined. For the 2024 season, the CFP quarterfinals will be held at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl sites. The semis will be at the Cotton and Orange Bowl locations, and then the final will be in Atlanta. Clemson made each Playoff from 2015-20, making four title game appearances and winning two national championships. As the College Football Playoff moves to the 12-team format, here's a look back at its inaugural decade under the four-team format. pic.twitter.com/hn2rwNkPpI — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) January 9, 2024

