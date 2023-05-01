Bryan Bresee's eager to sack one particular Clemson QB in the NFL

Bryan Bresee's eager to sack former teammate Trevor Lawrence

Bryan Bresee is ready to do something he couldn't in his time as a Tiger: sack Trevor Lawrence. Bresee was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft last week by the New Orleans Saints, and Bresee will get a shot at Lawrence in the Superdome if both are healthy and playing that game week this season (game date to be announced). “He always had that purple jersey on and couldn’t get touched. I’ll have to get him at least once," Bresee said. That said, the respect is there for Lawrence, who is going into his third year as a pro now. “Trevor is a great leader, was a great guy to have in the locker room, and then obviously a phenomenal player,” Bresee told reporters earlier this year. “All of us who played with him and had been around him expected him to do as well as he is doing. So, no surprise there with him. He’s a great leader, great player.” Bresee was the No. 1-rated prospect in the 2020 class, playing the most as a freshman, where he logged his most total pressures (26; although he logged more pressures per snap last season...11.8% rate on pass rushes in 2022; 10.2% in 2020). Bresee suffered a torn ACL four games into the 2021 season and still notched third-team All-ACC honors, with 15 tackles (3 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps. He was credited with 64 career tackles (15.0 for loss), nine sacks, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety in 915 snaps from scrimmage over 26 games (21 starts) as a Tiger. After a tumultuous college career, he is eager to show his full skillset in the pros. “My athletic ability, my competitiveness, my pass rush ability – just a bunch of things for a big guy that are very uncommon,” Bresee said in the draft process. “They’re getting a big, athletic human being who is very disruptive and likes to wreak havoc. Someone who is going to come in and bust his butt to earn the respect of teammates and coaches. Come in and do anything I can to play. “I’m just going to come in and be ready to work. Being very versatile, in the aspect of what I did in college, I think just in general will help me at the next level.” Bryan Bresee never got to put hands on Trevor Lawrence in Clemson practice, so he's looking forward to that moment in the NFL 👀



