Starters expected out for Clemson home opener

On the offensive side, that's wide receiver Cole Turner, and on defense, that is Andrew Mukuba. Neither were noted as injured previously by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

Turner logged two catches for 21 yards in 51 snaps Monday.

Mukuba ranked third on the team with six tackles in 58 snaps Monday, notching a 0.5 TFL and a pass breakup.

Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern.

The Tigers and Bucs are set for a 2:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ACCN.