|
Breaking: Starters expected out for Clemson home opener
2023 Sep 9 12:48-
Clemson announced that two starters from Monday are expected to miss the home opener.
On the offensive side, that's wide receiver Cole Turner, and on defense, that is Andrew Mukuba. Neither were noted as injured previously by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney. Turner logged two catches for 21 yards in 51 snaps Monday. Mukuba ranked third on the team with six tackles in 58 snaps Monday, notching a 0.5 TFL and a pass breakup. Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern. The Tigers and Bucs are set for a 2:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ACCN.
On the offensive side, that's wide receiver Cole Turner, and on defense, that is Andrew Mukuba. Neither were noted as injured previously by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Turner logged two catches for 21 yards in 51 snaps Monday.
Mukuba ranked third on the team with six tackles in 58 snaps Monday, notching a 0.5 TFL and a pass breakup.
Clemson is a 50.5-point favorite over Charleston Southern.
The Tigers and Bucs are set for a 2:15 p.m. ET kickoff on ACCN.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Cole Turner, Andrew Mukuba