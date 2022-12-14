BREAKING

Saul Young - USA Today Sports
Saul Young - USA Today Sports

Breaking: Star Tennessee receiver opts out of Orange Bowl
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 14, Wed 13:54

Good news for the Tigers.

Tennesee star receiver Jalin Hyatt announced on Wednesday that he is entering the 2023 NFL draft and will be not be playing in the Orange Bowl against Clemson.

“After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft," Hyatt said on social media. "Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have."

“I have tried to the best of my ability to honor those who have come before me and pay it froward for those who will come after. That Volunteer spirit will remain with me forever as I pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL."

The Biletnikoff Award winner led the SEC in catches (67) with 1,267 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

It was a record for receiving touchdowns by a Volunteer that was previously held since 1997 by Marcus Nash (13).

Hyatt is projected as a first-round draft pick by several NFL draft pundits.

