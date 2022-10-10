Game time, TV channel announced for Clemson-Syracuse

BREAKING

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Oct. 22.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Syracuse at Clemson, Noon, ABC

Duke at Miami, 12:30 p.m., RSN

Boston College at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

Pitt at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACC Network

Open: Florida State, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech

All times are Eastern.

