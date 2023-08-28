Breaking: Clemson-Duke depth charts released

TigerNet Staff by

A depth chart outlook for Clemson's Labor Day opener at Duke is out now. The Tigers take on the Blue Devils for an 8 p.m. kickoff on September 4 in a game airing on ESPN. Of 23 positions on offense and defense listed on the depth chart (one extra with a nickelback position), there are 18 sole starters in place. The co-starter spots offensively are at one wide receiver spot with Adam Randall or Cole Turner (with Beaux Collins and Antonio Williams in the other starting roles), Tristan Leigh or Collin Sadler at left tackle and Will Shipley or Phil Mafah at running back. On defense, both co-starter spots include star freshman Peter Woods, who is listed with either Tyler Davis or Ruke Orhorhoro at defensive tackle. More of note on offense, the other O-line starting spots are filled (l-r) with Marcus Tate, Will Putnam, Walker Parks and Blake Miller. Mitchell Mayes, who filled in for Tate last year at left guard, is listed as backup right guard to Parks and backup right tackle to Miller. Backup center is a co-role of Ryan Linthicum and Trent Howard, who is also a backup at left guard. Hunter Helms is the backup quarterback over Paul Tyson, with hopes of redshirting 4-star freshman signal-caller Christopher Vizzina. More of note on defense, Jamal Anderson is the backup to Wade Woodaz at SLB, Kobe McCloud and Dee Crayton are co-backups to Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the middle and Wade Woodaz is a listed backup to Barrett Carter at WLB. At safety, RJ Mickens and Jalyn Phillips are the starters, while Andrew Mukuba holds down the starting nickel position. Freshman Khalil Barnes is Mukuba's backup. The starting cornerbacks are Sheridan Jones, with Toriano Pride Jr. as backup, and Nate Wiggins, with Jeadyn Lukus as backup. The kicking game starters are Robert Gunn III at PK and Aidan Swanson at punter, with Gunn on kickoffs. Antonio Williams is the punt returner and Shipley and freshman Tyler Brown are on kick returns. Check out the full list below:

