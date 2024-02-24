CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Kareem Elgazzar - USA Today Sports (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USATODAY)
Kareem Elgazzar - USA Today Sports (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar / USATODAY)

Bengals franchise tag Tee Higgins
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Feb 24 09:00

The first franchise tag of 2024 in the NFL is Cincinnati Bengals standout receiver Tee Higgins.

Higgins will be paid around $21.8 million, fully guaranteed for next season.

He had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in an injury-shortened season in 2023.

However, he was a yearly 1,000-yard receiver in the two previous seasons.

Look for the Bengals to continue to be explosive with Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow back for another go next season.

Top Clemson News of the Week
