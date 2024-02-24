Bengals franchise tag Tee Higgins

Higgins will be paid around $21.8 million, fully guaranteed for next season.

He had 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns in an injury-shortened season in 2023.

However, he was a yearly 1,000-yard receiver in the two previous seasons.

Look for the Bengals to continue to be explosive with Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, and Joe Burrow back for another go next season.