Clemson defender named to ESPN 'Too Early' All-America Team

ESPN named Tigers linebacker Barrett Carter to its 'Way-Too-Early' All-American Team for 2024, as Clemson's lone selection.

"Although he was overshadowed by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. last season, Carter decided to return as the leader of Clemson's defense and one of college football's most versatile linebackers instead of entering the NFL draft," said ESPN's Chris Low. "He has nine sacks and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons and is equally effective on both running and passing downs."

Carter also made the 2023 edition of ESPN's early All-America selections, but he finished No. 19 on Clemson's defense in PFF grade (70.6; min. 50 snaps), with among the lowest marks in tackling (49.1).

He wrapped the season on a strong note, however, making the Associated Press All-Bowl team after being credited with four tackles (0.5 for loss), a half-sack, three pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery in the Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky.

Carter ranked fourth on Clemson's defense in PFF grade in 2022 (81.4 overall; 76.9 in tackling) with 27 pressures (5 sacks) and 52 solo tackles.

He entered the 2023 bowl season credited with 166 tackles (20.5 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 1,590 career snaps over 36 games (25 starts).

PFF recently named him the top returning LB prospect for 2024.