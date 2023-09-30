Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins among starters not to travel

Two Clemson starters were not among the travel roster Tigers. Cornerback Nate Wiggins (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Williams (ankle) did not make the trip. Williams is tied for second on the team in receptions (15) and tied for the most touchdown catches (2), tallying 145 receiving yards. Williams averaged 4.7 yards per punt return as well on three attempts so far. He suffered an ankle injury and played a season-low seven snaps versus FAU in week three. Wiggins suffered a bone bruise to his knee on one of the final plays of regulation against Florida State last week. He ranks second on the team with three pass breakups and also has notched an interception. Full travel roster below:

