CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson starting cornerback Nate Wiggins did not make the travel roster after suffering a knee injury versus FSU.
Clemson starting cornerback Nate Wiggins did not make the travel roster after suffering a knee injury versus FSU.

Antonio Williams, Nate Wiggins among starters not to travel
by - 2023 Sep 30 10:34

Two Clemson starters were not among the travel roster Tigers.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Williams (ankle) did not make the trip.

Williams is tied for second on the team in receptions (15) and tied for the most touchdown catches (2), tallying 145 receiving yards. Williams averaged 4.7 yards per punt return as well on three attempts so far. He suffered an ankle injury and played a season-low seven snaps versus FAU in week three.

Wiggins suffered a bone bruise to his knee on one of the final plays of regulation against Florida State last week. He ranks second on the team with three pass breakups and also has notched an interception.

Full travel roster below:


Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to road win over Syracuse
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to road win over Syracuse
Dabo Swinney makes ACC history in win over Syracuse
Dabo Swinney makes ACC history in win over Syracuse
Postgame notes for Clemson-Syracuse
Postgame notes for Clemson-Syracuse
WATCH: TigerNet's David Hood recaps win over Syracuse
WATCH: TigerNet's David Hood recaps win over Syracuse
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week