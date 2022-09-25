|
ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
|2022 Sep 25, Sun 10:04-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the football game times and networks for games on Oct. 1 that had previously been listed as a six-day hold.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Georgia Tech at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network
The following games were previously announced
Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+
Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN
All times are Eastern.
Tags: Clemson Football