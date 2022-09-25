BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1

ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
by - 2022 Sep 25, Sun 10:04

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the football game times and networks for games on Oct. 1 that had previously been listed as a six-day hold.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Wake Forest at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network

NC State at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Georgia Tech at Pitt, 8 p.m., ACC Network

The following games were previously announced

Louisville at Boston College, Noon, ACC Network

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m., ACC Network Extra & ESPN+

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m., RSN

All times are Eastern.

Comment on this story
Print   
ESPN's College GameDay coming for Clemson-NC State showdown
ESPN's College GameDay coming for Clemson-NC State showdown
Clemson moves into Playoff tier on ESPN rankings after thriller win
Clemson moves into Playoff tier on ESPN rankings after thriller win
ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
ACC announces football game times & networks for Oct. 1
Game time for Clemson-NC State announced
Game time for Clemson-NC State announced
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest