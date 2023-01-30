BREAKING

Jake Briningstool and the rest of the Clemson offense will be showcased in the spring game on April 15.
Jake Briningstool and the rest of the Clemson offense will be showcased in the spring game on April 15.

ACC announces Clemson spring game date, broadcast
by - 2023 Jan 30, Mon 14:28

The ACC announced the spring game schedule for its teams Monday and the Tigers will kick off at 1 p.m. on April 15.

The game will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Event Platform

Sat, April 8 1 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCNX

Fri, April 14 TBD Miami Spring Game ACCNX

Sat, April 15 11 a.m. Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCNX

1 p.m. Clemson Spring Game ACCNX

1 p.m. Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring Game ACCNX

1 p.m. Pitt Spring Game ACCNX

2 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACCN

2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACCNX

3 p.m. North Carolina Spring Game ACCNX

3 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX

4 p.m. Florida State Spring Showcase ACCNX

Fri, April 21 7 p.m. Louisville Spring Game ACCNX

7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCNX

Sat, April 22 2 p.m. Duke Blue & White Spring Game ACCNX

