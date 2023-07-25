247Sports ranks three Tigers in ACC's Top 20 players

With ACC media days underway, 247Sports ranked their Top 20 players in the ACC, which featured three Tigers. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the way at No. 5. "The best off-ball linebacker in college football, Trotter had a dominant sophomore season with 89 tackles (13 1/2 for loss), 6 1/2 sacks and two interceptions," said 247Sports' Chris Hummer. "He can do it all. Trotter has elite sideline-to-sideline speed, excels in the box pressuring the passer and is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the country. Trotter looks like he’ll soon follow in his dad’s footsteps as an impact NFL linebacker. He’s also one half of the best linebacker duo in the country." Pro Football Focus also tagged him as the best player on the Tigers recently. "He was the only Power Five linebacker in 2022 who earned 80-plus grades both as a pass-rusher and in coverage," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "He was second among that same group in both passer rating allowed (42.9) and open target rate allowed (47.6%). The son of former All-Pro linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Sr., the junior is living up to his father’s name and then some." 247Sports has Barrett Carter next on the list at No. 18. "Carter does pretty much everything well. He ranked among the top 60 nationally last season in PFF’s run defense, pass-rush and coverage metrics among linebackers. Don’t be shocked if Carter and Trotter end the 2023 season on All-America lists," said Hummer. One spot behind Carter is running back Will Shipley. "Clemson’s offensive attack had many issues last season, but it would’ve been flat-out ugly without Shipley," Hummer said. "The former five-star recruit finished his sophomore season with 1,182 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. Shipley was tough to bring down, too, ranking 39th nationally, according to PFF, with 49 missed forced tackles to go along with 3.37 yards after contact. Shipley has shown why he was the No. 4 running back in the nation coming out of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington in 2021." The entire Top 5 is UNC QB Drake Maye, Florida State defensive end Jared Verse, FSU QB Jordan Travis, Duke offensive tackle Graham Barton and Trotter.

