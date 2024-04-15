247Sports projects Clemson defense ranking, postseason destination

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports continued some offseason outlooks for the 2024 college football campaign, and there's one recent one Tiger fans may like and another they may not. On the plus side, Clemson is picked to have one of the Top 8 defenses in college football this year, at No. 6. "Eight starters are back on defense, though the talent missing — notably Trotter and defensive back Nate Wiggins — were top-end players. Barrett Carter returns on the weakside and will assist the five-star Sammy Brown, who expects to start as a freshman. Carter's up there with Woods as the face of Clemson's defense. Expect a difference-making years out of safety R.J. Mickens and defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart, who rejoined the team in March after an offeseason weapons charge was dropped," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. The defensive outlook tabs Peter Woods as the top returning defender and Brown as the top roster addition for the Tigers. The lone Clemson opponent to make the list is the opener Georgia, at No. 5. For postseason outlook, Clemson is picked to make a first appearance in San Diego's Holiday Bowl versus Washington. "One of the preseason favorites in the ACC, Dabo Swinney's team still has a long way to go offensively to be considered a serious playoff threat. Equally potent in the conference are defending champion Florida State, along with Miami, NC State and others. Under first-year coach Jedd Fisch, Washington's first season in the Big Ten could be difficult," said Crawford. FSU is picked to be the ACC Playoff rep and projected to advance all the way to the semifinals, with Georgia and Ohio State then meeting for the national title.

