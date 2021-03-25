|
WATCH: Nick Honor 2020-2021 regular season highlights
|2021 Mar 25, Thu 08:07- -
Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights from Clemson guard
Nick Honor, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: Nick Honor was Clemson's 3rd leading scorer this season, and one of their best shooters from beyond the arc. He averaged 8.1 points, and shot 36.7% from the 3-point land.
Tags: Nick Honor