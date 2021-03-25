WATCH: Nick Honor 2020-2021 regular season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 25, Thu 08:07

Check out 2020-2021 regular-season highlights from Clemson guard Nick Honor, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Nick Honor was Clemson's 3rd leading scorer this season, and one of their best shooters from beyond the arc. He averaged 8.1 points, and shot 36.7% from the 3-point land.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Nick Honor
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week