Transfer guard has Clemson in final schools group
by - 2022 May 4, Wed 14:48
Dexter Dennis was a solid contributor over four seasons with Wichita State and has Clemson in the mix.
Wichita State graduate transfer guard Dexter Dennis has Clemson in his final group.

The 6-foot-5 and 210-pound prospect averaged 8.4 points, five rebounds and 1.6 assists last year and has averaged 8.8 points over 112 career games (94 starts).

Also in his final six are Indiana, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Dennis has already visited Clemson during the transfer process. He has one season left to play.

Clemson was recently a finalist for South Dakota State's Baylor Scheierman, who picked Creighton while still weighing his NBA draft options. The Tigers had announced Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn before he ultimately decommitted and went to Michigan instead.

The Tigers did flip four-star 2022 guard Dillon Hunter from Baylor to add a fourth freshman enrollee for 2022 and former Boston College guard Brevin Galloway committed as a graduate transfer as well.

