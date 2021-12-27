Clemson-Duke matchup postponed due to COVID-19 issues
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 27, 2021, 10:59 AM
Clemson-Duke matchup postponed due to COVID-19 issues

The Clemson-Duke matchup on Wednesday will be postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Blue Devils program.

This is tough news for the Tigers as they have been playing well riding a four-game winning streak and would likely have given Duke a really competitive game.

The next game for Clemson will be a rematch with Virginia on January 4th at Littlejohn Coliseum.

(Full release)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the following men’s basketball games for Wednesday, Dec. 29 have been postponed:

Duke at Clemson

Florida State at Boston College

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Boston College, Duke and Virginia Tech are adhering to the outlined COVID protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, the ACC will look to reschedule the games.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-Duke matchup postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Clemson-Duke matchup postponed due to COVID-19 issues
Elite defensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
Elite defensive lineman has Clemson in top schools
Tee Higgins makes incredible catch, tops 1,000 receiving yards this season with huge game
Tee Higgins makes incredible catch, tops 1,000 receiving yards this season with huge game
WATCH: Goodwin, Conn and Skalski preview Cheez-It Bowl
WATCH: Goodwin, Conn and Skalski preview Cheez-It Bowl
Post your comments!
Read all 25 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest