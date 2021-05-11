BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson picks up transfer commit
by - 2021 May 11, Tue 17:59
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2022 Top Targets

Youngstown State graduate transfer forward Naz Bohannon announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

Bohannon, who is listed at 6-6 and 228 pounds, averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season with the Penguins. He also averaged double figures scoring as a junior (11.2 PPG) with 8.6 rebounds per game.

"Run your own race, control your own destiny and leave a legacy," Bohannon said with the announcement.

He joins 6-4 USF graduate transfer David Collins, as well as signees Joshua Beadle (6-3 guard) and Ian Schieffelin (6-8 forward) as newcomers for the 2021-22 season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney talks 'craziness' of first hearing Justyn Ross transfer rumor
Swinney talks 'craziness' of first hearing Justyn Ross transfer rumor
Three Clemson signees in ESPN MLB draft first-round projection
Three Clemson signees in ESPN MLB draft first-round projection
Clemson picks up transfer commit
Clemson picks up transfer commit
Former Clemson head coach hired at UNC
Former Clemson head coach hired at UNC
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 79 Recruits (68 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 nctigs
spacer Bohemian and Collins appear to be physical and strong.***
 Tropical
spacer Bohannon LOL***
 Tropical
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 Marshall®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 Valley Boy
spacer Great pickup but his style won't work with CBB ...
 ICATiger
spacer I’m sorry you have such a negative view of our program.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: I’m sorry you have such a negative view of our program.
 viztiz®
spacer This is really big!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This is really big!
 Mdhoops
spacer Re: This is really big!
 74TIGER
spacer Yes, teams that are usually at a talent disadvantage in conference play
 Judge Keller®
spacer Not bad for a bunch of minimum wage coaches, eh Judge?***
 Row86®
spacer Re: Not bad for a bunch of minimum wage coaches, eh Judge?***
 jstone D329
spacer LOL at jizwiz!***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: This is really big!
 Clemgalalways
spacer Re: This is really big!
 nctigs
spacer Re: This is really big!
 nctigs
spacer Re: This is really big!
 viztiz®
spacer Re: This is really big!
 deroberts
spacer Re: This is really big!
 viztiz®
spacer Re: This is really big!
 nctigs
spacer Re: This is really big!
 viztiz®
spacer Re: This is really big!
 jstone D329
spacer Re: This is really big!
 viztiz®
spacer Saw the TNet message on GMALE abt transfer....
 JREwing®
spacer Re: Saw the TNet message on GMALE abt transfer....
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Saw the TNet message on GMALE abt transfer....
 nctigs
spacer Re: Saw the TNet message on GMALE abt transfer....
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: Saw the TNet message on GMALE abt transfer....
 Marshall®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 TigerKAT84
spacer All joking aside. Can we all rally around this? This is really awesome.
 Row86®
spacer Re: All joking aside. Can we all rally around this? This is really awesome.
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 SeantheObscure
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 clemzn1981
spacer I’m pumped!
 twentytwofifteen
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson picks up transfer commit
 HumbleServant®
spacer Welcome Naz!
 wildblulou®
Read all 43 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest