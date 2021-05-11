Breaking: Clemson picks up transfer commit

TigerNet Staff

Youngstown State graduate transfer forward Naz Bohannon announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

Bohannon, who is listed at 6-6 and 228 pounds, averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season with the Penguins. He also averaged double figures scoring as a junior (11.2 PPG) with 8.6 rebounds per game.

"Run your own race, control your own destiny and leave a legacy," Bohannon said with the announcement.

He joins 6-4 USF graduate transfer David Collins, as well as signees Joshua Beadle (6-3 guard) and Ian Schieffelin (6-8 forward) as newcomers for the 2021-22 season.