Clemson officially announces addition of 4-star freshman guard signee

CU Athletic Communications

CLEMSON, S.C. — Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of 2022 four-star point guard Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Sunrise Christian Academy) on Thursday.

Hunter, the younger brother of current Tiger Chase Hunter, is ranked No. 64 in the ESPN 100 and rated a four-star prospect.

“Dillon comes from an athletic, high achieving family,” said Brownell. “I’ve enjoyed coaching his brother Chase the last three years, and it will sure be fun to have Dillon here with him contributing in Clemson orange. Our staff looked to add positional size and skill to our team with the incoming freshmen class. Dillon is certainly another example of that, especially at the point guard position. He has excellent vision and a feel for the game, which makes him an outstanding passer and facilitator who complements our other freshmen very well. This rounds out an excellent freshmen class for our program.”

Hunter chose Clemson over Baylor, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia and Georgia Tech.