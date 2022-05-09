Former Tiger named to All-EuroCup First team
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 May 9, Mon 09:40
Former Clemson basketball player Jaron Blossomgame was recently named to the All-EuroCup first-team.

This is the first season that Blossomgame played for Ratiopharm Ulm of the German Bundesliga League.

He has been impressive, averaging 19.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.

During the Round 4 101-96 away win back in November, he was named MVP of the game scoring 26 points and 11 rebounds.

He was the 59th pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA draft out of Clemson.

