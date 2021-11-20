Clemson wraps Charleston Classic play versus West Virginia

Clemson (4-1; 45 KenPom ranking) will look to earn a third-place finish at the Charleston Classic when it matches up with West Virginia (3-1; 50 KenPom) in a 5 p.m. broadcast start Sunday.

The contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Rich Hollenberg and Debbie Antonelli calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and Tunein.com.

Charleston Classic notes

• PJ Hall tied his career-highs in points (22) and rebounds (eight) against St. Bonaventure (11/19/21). Hall swatted a career-best three shots and knocked down a career-high three triples.

• Nick Honor scored a season-high 19 points vs. Temple. Honor finished 7-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from three.

• This will mark the sixth all-time meeting between Clemson and West Virginia and its first matchup in 10 seasons.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell faced West Virginia in his first season at Clemson in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

• The Tigers were led in that game by Andre Young (22 points), Demontez Stitt (16 points) and Devin Booker/ Jerai Grant (13 points each).

• Both programs faced each other on back-to-back days during the 1951-52 season –both wins for West Virginia.

• Clemson’s lone win in the series came during the 1993-94 season – a 96-79 victory in the NIT.

• During the 2006-07 matchup, both Clemson and West Virginia would meet in the championship of the NIT. The Mountaineers would win 78-73.

Clemson roster

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. --- --- --- --- ---

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 5/0 3.2 1.8 0.2 8.5

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 5/5 10.8 4.2 1.6 31.5

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 5/0 4.0 1.8 1.8 16.5

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 5/5 12.0 1.4 4.2 28.6

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 5/5 12.8 5.4 0.6 29.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 5/0 0.4 0.6 0.0 2.4

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 4/0 3.8 2.0 0.0 12.1

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 5/5 10.4 5.8 2.0 28.1

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 5/5 15.4 6.2 1.8 26.1

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 5/0 2.6 3.2 2.0 17.6