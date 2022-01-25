|
Clemson signee named McDonald's All-American
|Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 6:26 PM-
Clemson, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball signee Ruby Whitehorn has been selected to the 2022 Girls McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.
Whitehorn, ranked as the #15 recruit in the country by ESPN, is Clemson first-ever McDonald’s All-American. Whitehorn was also one of 25 selections to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Midseason Team.
Whitehorn’s announcement was made on ESPN’s “NBA Today”.
Ruby Whitehorn.— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) January 25, 2022
McDonald’s All-American. Clemson Tiger. pic.twitter.com/VdHe68lVYL
Tags: Clemson Basketball