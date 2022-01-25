Clemson signee named McDonald's All-American
by - Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 6:26 PM
Whitehorn was the No. 15 recruit in the nation (Photo via Clemson WBB)
Whitehorn was the No. 15 recruit in the nation (Photo via Clemson WBB)

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson women’s basketball signee Ruby Whitehorn has been selected to the 2022 Girls McDonald’s All-American Game, which will be held Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Whitehorn, ranked as the #15 recruit in the country by ESPN, is Clemson first-ever McDonald’s All-American. Whitehorn was also one of 25 selections to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Girls Midseason Team.

Whitehorn’s announcement was made on ESPN’s “NBA Today”.

Comment on this story
Print   
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest