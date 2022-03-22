Clemson guard releases heartfelt thank you letter

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson guard Delicia Washington posted a letter on social media thanking her family, friends, coaches, and Clemson fans for a wonderful two years in Clemson.

She has already graduated with a degree in Pan African Studies and will likely be chosen in the upcoming WNBA draft in April.

Here is her full thank you letter:

First, I would like to thank the man above because without him I wouldn't be in the position I am in today.

To my family, friends, and supporters - I am so grateful for each and every one of you! You all have been such a positive, motivating, inspiring, loving and caring piece through my entire journey. I love ya'll! :)

To my Clemson sisters - I am grateful to be able to call you all not just my teammates but my SISTERS! Thank you for always pushing me to be great and not letting me settle for anything less!

To Coach Butler - Thank you for always believing in me since day one of our journey! You've never doubted me and always set me up in the best position possible to be successful! Not only do you help me grow as a player, but as a person, too! Thank you coach AB :)

To Clemson Nation - Thank you for all the support and love that you have all have given me over the last three years! I am grateful for all the relationships I have gained in my time as a Tiger :)

Now, I'm looking forward to the WNBA Draft in April and seeing what my professional career holds!

Go Tigers!

Delicia Washington #00