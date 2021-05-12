Transfer says the Clemson program "spoke for itself"
by - Senior Writer - 2021 May 12, Wed 12:00
Bohannon is ready to get to know Clemson better. (Youngstown State photo)
Bohannon is ready to get to know Clemson better. (Youngstown State photo)

Naz Bohannon didn’t know much about Clemson a few months ago beyond the excellence of the football program, but now he’s ready to leave Ohio and spend his last season in college basketball playing for Brad Brownell and the Tigers.

A Youngstown State graduate transfer forward, Bohannon announced a commitment to Clemson on Tuesday.

Bohannon, who is listed at 6-6 and 228 pounds, averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season with the Penguins. He also averaged double figures scoring as a junior (11.2 PPG) with 8.6 rebounds per game.

Bohannon told TigerNet that assistant coach Antonio Reynolds-Dean was a big part of the reason he chose Clemson.

“For me, from the first day I was in the portal, Coach D was really genuine with me, which I could respect,” Bohannon said. “And then once I got to meet the rest of the staff, they were the exact same way. And then, the research on the program spoke for itself. They’ve been a top-five team in the ACC for years, and they’ve been to the (NCAA) Tournament. I dream of going to the tournament. And Coach Brownell wants to play hard and play defense. That is the type of program I want to be a part of. And it’s also a place I feel like I could make an impact.”

Bohannon said the coaches have talked about him filling the role of the recently-graduated Aamir Simms.

“We talked about that, filling the role that Aamir played,” he said. “But with me having a little less size than Aamir, I am able to guard some perimeter players and go out on the perimeter more than Aamir was able to. He can throw me in those 3-4-5 spots or wherever he wants to throw me, and I can be versatile.”

Bohannon has yet to visit the Clemson campus – all tours and interviews were done by Zoom – but he still feels like he made the right choice.

“It’s hard and it’s not hard at the same time,” Bohannon said. “Because when you do it for all the right reasons and they can kind of vet it out, the location isn’t that big of a deal, especially when you know you’re around good people.”

Bohannon said he didn’t know that much about Clemson before starting the process.

“I didn’t know that much outside of the location,” he said. “I knew more about the football program as opposed to basketball. I moved in with an Ohio State football fan, so that kind of speaks for itself. They had the upper hand on us.”

He joins 6-4 USF graduate transfer David Collins, as well as signees Joshua Beadle (6-3 guard) and Ian Schieffelin (6-8 forward) as newcomers for the 2021-22 season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
2021 NFL season will kickoff with possible matchup of Clemson all-timers
2021 NFL season will kickoff with possible matchup of Clemson all-timers
Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Latest NCAA Tournament projections for Clemson
Clemson picks up transfer commit
Clemson picks up transfer commit
Swinney talks 'craziness' of first hearing Justyn Ross transfer rumor
Swinney talks 'craziness' of first hearing Justyn Ross transfer rumor
2022 Recruit Quick Search - 79 Recruits (68 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest