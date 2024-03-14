Where Clemson is projected in NCAA Tournament after ACC Tourney loss

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson men's basketball suffered a 21-point loss to 11th-seeded Boston College on Wednesday in D.C., ending the Tigers' ACC Tournament bid and putting all eyes on Selection Sunday (6 p.m./CBS). Going into a full four days of basketball tournaments, ESPN's NCAA Tournament projections didn't drop the Tigers a seed-line, maintaining a No. 6 spot within the East Region (Boston). Joe Lunardi pegs Clemson for a Pittsburgh pod and facing the play-in game winner between St. John's and Indiana State, with Kentucky and Morehead State in the other regional matchup. Rival South Carolina is in the top half of the East bracket as a 5-seed and a 2-seed North Carolina might await the pod's winner in the Sweet 16. CBS Sports did drop Clemson to a 7-seed for the Memphis pod, matching up with Mississippi State and opposite a Baylor/Quinnipiac regional game in the Midwest Region (Detroit). The Tigers fell in the metrics that had propped the resume, dropping nearly ten spots in average for predictive metrics for KenPom and BPI (33) and nine spots for the NCAA's NET resume tool (35). The strength of schedule is still Top 15 nationally (15). Clemson is one of 22 teams in the Top 36 with at least five NET Quadrant 1 wins. NC State's impressive win over Syracuse on Wednesday also pushed the Wolfpack out of the Quadrant 3 loss territory for Clemson, where the Tigers have just one of those now (Georgia Tech; No. 124). Clemson NCAA Tournament resume Record: 21-11 Road/neutral record: 9-7 Strength of schedule: 15 Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 5-5 (Wins: 80-76 at No. 7 UNC; 85-77 at No. 8 Alabama; 85-68 versus No. 24 Boise State at home; 74-66 versus No. 41 TCU at neutral site; 79-70 at No. 45 Pitt) Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 124 GT at home) Result-based metric average: 25.5 Predictive metric average rank: 33 NET ranking: 35 Non-conference record: 10-1 (Metrics per WarrenNolan.com)

