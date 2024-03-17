WATCH: Clemson reacts to getting sixth seed in NCAA Tournament

The 6th-seeded Tigers (21-11) will play 11th-seed and Mountain West champ New Mexico (26-9) on Friday in Memphis, within the West Region (LA finals).

The winner faces the winner of 3-seed Baylor and 14-seed Colgate. UNC is the top seed in the region overall, with Arizona the No. 2.

Check out their reactions to making it to the Big Dance: