WATCH: Clemson reacts to getting sixth seed in NCAA Tournament
2024 Mar 17 20:57-
The Clemson basketball program is back in the NCAA Tournament.
The 6th-seeded Tigers (21-11) will play 11th-seed and Mountain West champ New Mexico (26-9) on Friday in Memphis, within the West Region (LA finals). The winner faces the winner of 3-seed Baylor and 14-seed Colgate. UNC is the top seed in the region overall, with Arizona the No. 2. Check out their reactions to making it to the Big Dance:
