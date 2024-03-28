|
WATCH: Clemson players react to their Sweet 16 win over Arizona
2024 Mar 28 22:17- -
The Tigers are still dancing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
They defeated Arizona 77-72 on Thursday night to advance to the Elite 8. This is the first Elite 8 appearance for Clemson since 1980. It was a happy locker room after the impressive win, and TigerNet.com was on hand to get some of the reactions of the players who will now play Saturday in the Elite 8:
It was a happy locker room after the impressive win, and TigerNet.com was on hand to get some of the reactions of the players who will now play Saturday in the Elite 8:
JG3 FaceTiming with Coach Swinney after the dub. It’s a #ClemsonFamily thing. @ClemsonMBB 🫡— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 29, 2024
(Via @Jon_Blau)
pic.twitter.com/rRonT2F9TK
