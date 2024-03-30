WATCH: Clemson players react to Elite 8 loss to Alabama

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson had a historic season as their season ended in the Elite 8 with a 89-82 loss to Alabama on Saturday night. Several Clemson players talked to the media in the locker room after the loss. Check out the interviews below:

“The first week I got there [Clemson] there was was cookies at my apartment door from a random person that I still don’t know to this day” 🍪



Joe Girard speaks on the loving culture at Clemson ❤️#MarchMandess pic.twitter.com/ij6EgyqDDc — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 31, 2024

Clemson MBB coach Brad Brownell’s voice breaking and he has to compose himself as he talks about senior center PJ Hall and what he’s meant to the program. Says Hall should have his jerseys in the rafters and “it’s been a pleasure to coach him” (Q from @FaxOnSports) pic.twitter.com/TBBDnOeLAr — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 31, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now