|
WATCH: Brad Brownell talks to SportsCenter after upset win over Arizona
2024 Mar 29 11:44- -
Clemson head coach
Brad Brownell joined Michael Eaves on SportsCenter following the 6-seeded Tigers’ win over No. 2 Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980.
Check out the interview below:
Check out the interview below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Basketball, Brad Brownell