CLEMSON BASKETBALL

WATCH: Brad Brownell talks to SportsCenter after upset win over Arizona

WATCH: Brad Brownell talks to SportsCenter after upset win over Arizona
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 29 11:44

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell joined Michael Eaves on SportsCenter following the 6-seeded Tigers’ win over No. 2 Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980.

Check out the interview below:

