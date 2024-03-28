|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8
The Tigers are still dancing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament as they defeated Arizona 77-72 on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the Elite 8.
This is the first Elite 8 appearance for Clemson since 1980. Check out some of the reactions on social media: DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?! NOT. DONE. YET. CBS: You’re going to the Elite Eight. How does that sound? The scenes from downtown Clemson after the Tigers defeated No. 2 Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. pic.twitter.com/XHBG8aXmqu Clemson AD Graham Neff speechless in the stands in Los Angeles after tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/EeTrLW5Q2A SWEET ➡️ ELITE Elite Eight!!https://t.co/7blwUbIF2X On the postgame show after Clemson's win ... Clemson fans chanting "ACC, ACC..." Clemson trailed for a grand total of :21 seconds against Arizona. FEELING 𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙀 😤@ClemsonMBB is dancing on to the Elite 8!!! pic.twitter.com/Ygd410EOfU Welcome back, @ClemsonMBB 😏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d7QdhiAm2Y TELL 'EM P WOO!!!! https://t.co/5vg4FmvbCj pic.twitter.com/Swlq4xjVXK All love, #ClemsonFamily 🤟🧡 pic.twitter.com/MgejUDRaUS Clemson stole two buckets on called “Slips” - here is one pic.twitter.com/or5qJ4gyFX “This is a dream come true.” POV: #ClemsonGRIT prevails pic.twitter.com/Gc2iJAZkAi “I keep saying this what I came to #Clemson for.” Littlejohn was LOUD!!!!!!!!#ClemsonGRIT || @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/SQtUH5uwWN Same pic.twitter.com/eRH4ObuSIe
THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE DANCING ALL THE WAY TO THE ELITE 8!!! pic.twitter.com/RuJDOzjv8I
🎥 @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/A6fXvbBdRp
Chase Hunter: It sounds great. It sounds great. We’ve got more work to do pic.twitter.com/qbXnJAYKGx
For the second time in program history, and the first since 1980, @ClemsonMBB is heading to the Elite 8, knocking out No. 2 Arizona 77-72 pic.twitter.com/0atc5WeO5C
Charles Barkley: "Shout-out to Dabo Swinney"
Ernie Johnson a few moments later: "Would you like to shout out Brad Brownell as well?"
Chuck quickly praises him, too
Freaking March!
This is not an upset.
The better team won this game.
The Tigers defense has come up huge 3 games in a row.@WSPA7
Ian Schiefflein on #Clemson reaching the elite eight, the Hunter brothers and more. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/yQUpbGanCX
PJ Hall reacts to making the Elite Eight. We talk the impact for Clemson, Dillon Hunter and more. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/qj033GvQgf
This is the first Elite 8 appearance for Clemson since 1980.
Check out some of the reactions on social media:
DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!
NOT. DONE. YET.
CBS: You’re going to the Elite Eight. How does that sound?
The scenes from downtown Clemson after the Tigers defeated No. 2 Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. pic.twitter.com/XHBG8aXmqu— Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) March 29, 2024
Clemson AD Graham Neff speechless in the stands in Los Angeles after tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/EeTrLW5Q2A— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 29, 2024
SWEET ➡️ ELITE
Elite Eight!!https://t.co/7blwUbIF2X— David Hood (@MDavidHood) March 29, 2024
On the postgame show after Clemson's win ...
Clemson fans chanting "ACC, ACC..."
Clemson trailed for a grand total of :21 seconds against Arizona.
FEELING 𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙀 😤@ClemsonMBB is dancing on to the Elite 8!!! pic.twitter.com/Ygd410EOfU— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 29, 2024
Welcome back, @ClemsonMBB 😏#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/d7QdhiAm2Y— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2024
TELL 'EM P WOO!!!! https://t.co/5vg4FmvbCj pic.twitter.com/Swlq4xjVXK— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) March 29, 2024
All love, #ClemsonFamily 🤟🧡 pic.twitter.com/MgejUDRaUS— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 29, 2024
Clemson stole two buckets on called “Slips” - here is one pic.twitter.com/or5qJ4gyFX— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 29, 2024
“This is a dream come true.”
POV: #ClemsonGRIT prevails pic.twitter.com/Gc2iJAZkAi— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 29, 2024
“I keep saying this what I came to #Clemson for.”
Littlejohn was LOUD!!!!!!!!#ClemsonGRIT || @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/SQtUH5uwWN— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) March 29, 2024
Same pic.twitter.com/eRH4ObuSIe— Clemson Women's Basketball (@ClemsonWBB) March 29, 2024
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now