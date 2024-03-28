CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8

Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 28 21:39

The Tigers are still dancing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament as they defeated Arizona 77-72 on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the Elite 8.

This is the first Elite 8 appearance for Clemson since 1980.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Scanlon's walk-off homer lifts Hurricanes over No. 2 Tigers
Scanlon's walk-off homer lifts Hurricanes over No. 2 Tigers
WATCH: Clemson players react to their Sweet 16 win over Arizona
WATCH: Clemson players react to their Sweet 16 win over Arizona
Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8
Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8
WATCH: Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 extended highlights
WATCH: Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 extended highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts