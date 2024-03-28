Twitter reacts to Clemson's upset win over Arizona to make Elite 8

This is the first Elite 8 appearance for Clemson since 1980.

Check out some of the reactions on social media:

DO YOU BELIEVE IN MIRACLES?!



THE CLEMSON TIGERS ARE DANCING ALL THE WAY TO THE ELITE 8!!! pic.twitter.com/RuJDOzjv8I — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) March 29, 2024

CBS: You’re going to the Elite Eight. How does that sound?



Chase Hunter: It sounds great. It sounds great. We’ve got more work to do pic.twitter.com/qbXnJAYKGx — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 29, 2024

The scenes from downtown Clemson after the Tigers defeated No. 2 Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. pic.twitter.com/XHBG8aXmqu — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) March 29, 2024

Clemson AD Graham Neff speechless in the stands in Los Angeles after tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/EeTrLW5Q2A — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 29, 2024

SWEET ➡️ ELITE



For the second time in program history, and the first since 1980, @ClemsonMBB is heading to the Elite 8, knocking out No. 2 Arizona 77-72 pic.twitter.com/0atc5WeO5C — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) March 29, 2024

On the postgame show after Clemson's win ...



Charles Barkley: "Shout-out to Dabo Swinney"



Ernie Johnson a few moments later: "Would you like to shout out Brad Brownell as well?"



Chuck quickly praises him, too — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) March 29, 2024

Clemson fans chanting "ACC, ACC..."



Freaking March! — Tar Heel Illustrated (@HeelIllustrated) March 29, 2024

Clemson trailed for a grand total of :21 seconds against Arizona.

This is not an upset.

The better team won this game.

The Tigers defense has come up huge 3 games in a row.@WSPA7 — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 29, 2024

FEELING 𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙏𝙀 😤@ClemsonMBB is dancing on to the Elite 8!!! pic.twitter.com/Ygd410EOfU — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 29, 2024

Clemson stole two buckets on called “Slips” - here is one pic.twitter.com/or5qJ4gyFX — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) March 29, 2024

“This is a dream come true.”



Ian Schiefflein on #Clemson reaching the elite eight, the Hunter brothers and more. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/yQUpbGanCX — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 29, 2024