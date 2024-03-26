CLEMSON BASKETBALL

TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Arizona
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 26 16:02

The Tigers are still dancing in March Madness.

No. 6 seed Clemson (23-11) will play No. 2 seed Arizona (27-8) in the third round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) on Thursday, March 28, at 7:09 pm ET on CBS.

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, JD Powell, and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Arizona holds a 3-0 record in the all-time series with Clemson, including a victory in the 1989 NCAA Tournament.

If Clemson were to win against the Wildcats, it would be the highest-seeded team they have ever beaten.

