TV announcers, channel for Clemson-Alabama

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Mar 29 14:14

The Tigers are still dancing in March Madness.

No. 6 seed Clemson (24-11) will play No. 4 seed Alabama (24-11) in the fourth round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) on Saturday, March 30, at 8:49 pm ET on TBS.

Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), and Allie LaForce (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, JD Powell, and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide 85-77 earlier this season on November 28.

Clemson holds an 8-4 lead in the all-time series with Alabama that dates back to the 1929-30 season.

