Tigers look to rebound, even season series at Georgia Tech

The Tigers (17-8, 7-7 ACC) dropped the first half of the regular season series with Georgia Tech (11-15, 4-11), 93-90 in overtime, last month. Coming off of a third loss by one point in the last seven games, Clemson looks to keep pace in a muddled middle of the ACC pack on Wednesday night.

Tipoff in McCamish Pavilion is set for 7:01 p.m. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson is given an 80.4% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor. Brad Brownell's Tigers are No. 30 by KenPom rating (No. 21 offense/No. 68 defense), while Georgia Tech is No. 138 (No. 149 offense/No. 148 defense).

The Tigers led by as much as nine late in regulation of the defeat earlier this season, with the Yellow Jackets sinking 15 3-pointers total (7-of-14 in the second half) and freshman Naithan George scoring 20 points.

Clemson is 8-4 away from Littlejohn Coliseum this year, grabbing wins in the last two road games (Syracuse and UNC) and suffering a tough one-point loss at Duke before that.

• Clemson and Georgia Tech will meet for the 146th time in program history. Clemson leads 77-68, and the Tigers are 20-9 against the Yellow Jackets under Head Coach Brad Brownell. Clemson has won four out of the last six in the series.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 23/0 3.3 1.1 0.9 11.9

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 25/25 12.1 2.5 2.9 32.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 25/1 2.7 1.8 1.6 17.1

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 25/25 9.3 9.4 2.2 26.2

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 15/7 3.7 4.5 1.1 18.6

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 25/0 6.3 3.4 0.8 15.6

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 25/25 15.6 3.5 3.1 33.0

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 25/17 6.3 2.6 0.9 19.1

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 25/25 19.5 7.2 1.6 29.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6