Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal

Clark would be applying for some type of hardship waiver after missed time due to injury both early in his career and last season. Clark transferred to Clemson from NC State last year and played in 25 games, making 17 starts and averaging 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.5 minutes a game.

Clark joins redshirt sophomore Josh Beadle in portal entries for Clemson so far this month.

Clark started his college career in 2018-19 at La Salle but played just 10 games as a freshman. He had a medical redshirt in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Pennsylvania native played in 23 games with the Wolfpack in 2022-23 and averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds with 1.7 steals a game.

Clark started all four Clemson NCAA Tournament games with eight rebounds per game in Memphis and 6.8 points per in the March Madness event.