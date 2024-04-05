CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Jack Clark has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.
Jack Clark has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports.

Reports: Clemson forward Jack Clark enters transfer portal
by - 2024 Apr 5 18:17

Clemson graduate forward Jack Clark has entered the transfer portal again, per multiple reports.

Clark would be applying for some type of hardship waiver after missed time due to injury both early in his career and last season. Clark transferred to Clemson from NC State last year and played in 25 games, making 17 starts and averaging 4.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.5 minutes a game.

Clark joins redshirt sophomore Josh Beadle in portal entries for Clemson so far this month.

Clark started his college career in 2018-19 at La Salle but played just 10 games as a freshman. He had a medical redshirt in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Pennsylvania native played in 23 games with the Wolfpack in 2022-23 and averaged nine points and 6.9 rebounds with 1.7 steals a game.

Clark started all four Clemson NCAA Tournament games with eight rebounds per game in Memphis and 6.8 points per in the March Madness event.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame
No. 2 Clemson rallies late to take series opener at Notre Dame
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Reports: Clemson forward enters transfer portal
Clemson pro re-signs with NFC team
Clemson pro re-signs with NFC team
4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit
4-star Sunshine State DB picks up Clemson offer on visit
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts