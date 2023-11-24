CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson men's basketball improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2020-21. (Clemson athletics photo)
PJ Hall’s career night guides blowout of Braves
A hot-shooting first half and an emphatic finish from PJ Hall guided a 90-69 win for the Clemson men's basketball team over Alcorn State in Littlejohn Coliseum on Friday night.

Despite getting outshot 58 to 51 percent in the first half, Clemson led 48-37 on the strength of knocking down eight 3-pointers and holding an eight-rebound advantage (7-0 in offensive rebounds). Joseph Girard III led the Tigers with 13 points at the break, sinking three of those 3-pointers.

Hall built on a strong first half with an even better second session, scoring 20 points there, for a Clemson high as the Tigers kept the Braves (1-7) at bay and pulled away. Hall’s layup with under four to go gave him a career-high 29 points. He hit 11-of-18 shots from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and dished four assists.

Notes: Clemson won its first-ever game against Alcorn State in program history and moved to 6-0 all-time against members of the SWAC … Clemson totaled a season-high 26 assists - the most by a Tiger team since 2/22/23 against Syracuse (28) … PJ Hall scored a career-high 29 points on 11 made field goals … it was Hall’s 16th-straight double-digit scoring game dating back to the 2022-23 season … Hall’s 29-point performance is the second-highest scoring total by a Clemson center in the last 30 years - tied with Trevor Booker (29 vs. Florida State on 1/12/08) … Hall now has 1,150 career points - good for 31st all-time in program history … Joseph Girard III made three 3-pointers, passing former teammate Buddy Boeheim on the ACC’s all-time 3-point field goal list … Girard now has 310 and is 10th all-time in ACC history.

Chase Hunter had a big night as well, with 18 points and seven assists. Ian Schieffelin added eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Tigers’ start is up to 5-0 for the first time since 2020-21, when Brad Brownell’s program last made the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson heads to No. 17 Alabama next, as part of an ACC-SEC challenge, for a 9:30 p.m. ET tip on Tuesday.


