No. 19 Tigers seek regular-season sweep of Deacs in Winston-Salem

The No. 19-ranked Clemson men's basketball team takes its unbeaten ACC record on the road again at Wake Forest on Tuesday.

The Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) look to complete the regular-season sweep of Wake Forest (13-5, 5-2). Clemson topped the Deacs 77-57 at Littlejohn on Dec. 2.

Tipoff in LJVM Coliseum is set for 9 p.m. ET. Eric Collins and Brian Oliver will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Wake Forest is one of five teams tied for second behind Clemson in the ACC standings.

• Clemson enters the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 19. First ranking since week of 1-18-21 (20/22). The Tigers also climbed into the USA Today Coaches Poll – ranked No. 19.

• Head Coach Brad Brownell won his 400th career game in a 72-64 win over Duke. He has 83 at UNC Wilmington, 84 at Wright State and 233 at Clemson.

• Clemson is 38th in Division I and second in the ACC in 3-point shooting (38.0 percent). The Tigers are 10th nationally and first in the ACC in free throw shooting (78.9 percent).

• The Tigers moved to 7-0 in ACC play, extending its best start in the ACC in school history with a win over Duke. Clemson has won 11-straight ACC regular season games (program record).

• Clemson travels to Wake Forest and has won 15-out-of-the-last-17 in the series dating back to the 2010-11 season. Clemson has won the last three over Wake Forest.

• The last time out against Wake Forest, the Tigers topped the Demon Deacons with one of its best second halves of the season. Trailing Wake Forest by seven at the break, Clemson won the second stanza 51-24.

• It was the fifth time overall and second time against an ACC opponent in program history that Clemson won a game by 20 in which they trailed at halftime. The Tigers trailed Wake 33-26 at half. Clemson had five in double-figures and were led by PJ Hall's 21 points and eight rebounds, while Hunter Tyson added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

• Clemson has won seven games in a row overall, the ninth longest active winning streak in the nation. It will play at Wake Forest in its next game and the Demon Deacons have won 14 in a row at home, the eighth longest home winning streak in the country.

• A victory over Wake Forest on Tuesday would give Clemson a 4-0 record in road ACC games, the best start to a league road schedule for the program since 1986-87 when Horace Grant’s Tiger team won its first five ACC road games.

• Clemson is ranked 51st in KenPom's efficiency rankings, rating 44th on offense and 69th on defense, while Wake Forest is 73rd overall -- 35th offensively and 143 defensively. ESPN's BPI favors the Deacs with a 58.1% win projection.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 17/0 2.5 1.3 1.2 15.6

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/18 14.0 2.7 4.3 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 17/0 0.7 1.1 1.1 9.9

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 18/6 5.6 4.1 1.7 18.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 18/18 15.7 9.8 1.6 34.8

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 18/7 3.8 2.9 0.3 12.0

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 18/17 10.5 2.7 2.4 29.4

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 11/0 1.3 0.4 0.2 5.3

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 17/1 3.4 1.5 0.4 7.5

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 17/11 13.2 4.5 1.0 21.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4