|
Game time, TV channel, Vegas odds on Clemson-Alabama in Elite 8
The Tigers are having a monster postseason and are now headed to the Elite 8 against No. 4 seed Alabama.
The Elite 8 matchup will be played in Los Angeles, CA, at 8:49 pm on Saturday night on TBS/TruTV. It will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On. The Tigers are currently a 2.5-point underdog, which is likely some good bulletin board material for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell as his team defeated Alabama earlier in the season 85-77. In that game, Clemson center PJ Hall had 21 points in the win. This is the first time that Clemson has reached the Elite 8 since the 1980 season. If Clemson can get past the Crimson Tide, the NCAA Final Four Semifinals will be on Saturday, April 6. "What a performance from Alabama. ... If you ever hear Clemson and Alabama are competing in Los Angeles, you assume it's a College Football Playoff, not an Elite 8 game. But here we are."
—@GaryParrishCBS pic.twitter.com/8MNfpBLLe0
The Elite 8 matchup will be played in Los Angeles, CA, at 8:49 pm on Saturday night on TBS/TruTV. It will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.
The Tigers are currently a 2.5-point underdog, which is likely some good bulletin board material for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell as his team defeated Alabama earlier in the season 85-77.
In that game, Clemson center PJ Hall had 21 points in the win.
This is the first time that Clemson has reached the Elite 8 since the 1980 season.
If Clemson can get past the Crimson Tide, the NCAA Final Four Semifinals will be on Saturday, April 6.
"What a performance from Alabama. ... If you ever hear Clemson and Alabama are competing in Los Angeles, you assume it's a College Football Playoff, not an Elite 8 game. But here we are."
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now