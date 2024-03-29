Game time, TV channel, Vegas odds on Clemson-Alabama in Elite 8

The Elite 8 matchup will be played in Los Angeles, CA, at 8:49 pm on Saturday night on TBS/TruTV. It will also stream on NCAA March Madness Live and Max’s B/R Sports Add-On.

The Tigers are currently a 2.5-point underdog, which is likely some good bulletin board material for Clemson head coach Brad Brownell as his team defeated Alabama earlier in the season 85-77.

In that game, Clemson center PJ Hall had 21 points in the win.

This is the first time that Clemson has reached the Elite 8 since the 1980 season.

If Clemson can get past the Crimson Tide, the NCAA Final Four Semifinals will be on Saturday, April 6.