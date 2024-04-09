Clemson ranked in Top 15 of final poll

Brad Brownell's Tigers were ranked No. 15 in the final USA TODAY Coaches Poll and No. 14 with the final AP Poll.

The last time Clemson men's basketball finished in the Top 25 was the last deep tournament run, checking in at No. 15 in the 2017-18 season after making the Sweet 16.

The Tigers went into the NCAA Tournament as a 6-seed and won three consecutive games as a Vegas underdog to advance to the Elite Eight in Los Angeles.

Clemson topped New Mexico, 77-56, and Baylor, 72-64, in a Memphis pod and then dropped 2-seed Arizona in LA, 77-72.

PJ Hall earned first-team All-ACC honors and Ian Schieffelin was named the league's most improved player. Chase Hunter earned NCAA West Region honors along with the frontcourt duo.

National champ UConn topped the coaches poll, followed by Purdue, Houston, Alabama and Tennessee. UNC (6), Duke (9) and NC State (13) paced the conference in the rankings.

UConn, Purdue, Alabama, Houston and Tennessee made up the AP final five, with ACC reps after that in UNC (7), Duke (9) and NC State (10) also.

Clemson owned wins over final Top 25 teams in Alabama, UNC, Arizona (12/11), Baylor (14/16) and South Carolina (23/24).