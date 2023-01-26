Clemson guard posts viral video after surgery on a horrific groin injury

This sounds pretty wild, and don't read this if you are eating.

Clemson standout guard Brevin Galloway shared on Thursday on his Instagram account that he had surgery on his groin after it basically exploded following his nap after a workout.

"Now, I go to the doctor, I have surgery, three hours later, my %&* are reduced to a normal size," Galloway said.

Galloway will likely miss a game or two recovering from his injury.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell told ESPN's Jeff Goodman "no comment" on Galloway's viral Instagram video.

Best of luck to Galloway on a full recovery because this sounded like a nightmare to deal with.

Clemson guard Brevin Galloway with an injury you wouldn't wish on your worst enemy 🤢 pic.twitter.com/DLKhZJcDRe — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 27, 2023