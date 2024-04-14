Clemson guard makes transfer decision

Beadle is headed to Boston College to join former Tigers assistant Earl Grant.

Beadle played double-digit minutes in only one of Clemson's final five games and averaged 10.8 minutes over 32 games this season, averaging three points, 0.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 turnovers with a 14.3 percent rate on 3-pointers and 68.8 percent rate on free throws. Beadle was injured in a car accident preseason and didn't work up to double-digit minutes in a game until at Alabama on Nov. 28.

The Columbia product started two games out of 33 as a freshman and averaged 12.8 minutes.

According to 247Sports and Rivals, Beadle was rated a three-star prospect. In his last season for Cardinal Newman, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.