Clemson guard makes transfer decision

Clemson guard Josh Beadle makes transfer decision
Josh Beadle announced his next destination, and it's in the ACC.
Beadle is headed to Boston College to join former Tigers assistant Earl Grant. Beadle played double-digit minutes in only one of Clemson's final five games and averaged 10.8 minutes over 32 games this season, averaging three points, 0.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 turnovers with a 14.3 percent rate on 3-pointers and 68.8 percent rate on free throws. Beadle was injured in a car accident preseason and didn't work up to double-digit minutes in a game until at Alabama on Nov. 28. The Columbia product started two games out of 33 as a freshman and averaged 12.8 minutes. According to 247Sports and Rivals, Beadle was rated a three-star prospect. In his last season for Cardinal Newman, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. NEWS: Clemson sophomore transfer Josh Beadle has committed to Boston College, he tells 336Edits.
