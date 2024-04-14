CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Josh Beadle announced an intra-conference transfer to Boston College.
Josh Beadle announced an intra-conference transfer to Boston College.

Clemson guard Josh Beadle makes transfer decision
by - 2024 Apr 14 20:19

Sophomore guard Josh Beadle announced his next destination, and it's in the ACC.

Beadle is headed to Boston College to join former Tigers assistant Earl Grant.

Beadle played double-digit minutes in only one of Clemson's final five games and averaged 10.8 minutes over 32 games this season, averaging three points, 0.8 assists, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 turnovers with a 14.3 percent rate on 3-pointers and 68.8 percent rate on free throws. Beadle was injured in a car accident preseason and didn't work up to double-digit minutes in a game until at Alabama on Nov. 28.

The Columbia product started two games out of 33 as a freshman and averaged 12.8 minutes.

According to 247Sports and Rivals, Beadle was rated a three-star prospect. In his last season for Cardinal Newman, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson guard makes transfer decision
Clemson guard makes transfer decision
Blue Devils complete sweep of No. 19 Tigers
Blue Devils complete sweep of No. 19 Tigers
National outlet has Clemson football on verge of 'Blue Blood' status
National outlet has Clemson football on verge of 'Blue Blood' status
No. 2 Syracuse tops Tigers
No. 2 Syracuse tops Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts