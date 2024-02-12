Clemson guard named ACC player of the week

Clemson guard Joseph Girard III named ACC player of the week

CU Athletic Communications by

CHARLOTTE – Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) was named ACC Player of the Week, appointed by voting media on Monday and announced by the league office. It marks Girard’s first Player of the Week honor from the league in his career. Girard averaged 19.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in wins over No. 3 North Carolina and Syracuse – both coming on the road. He finished 54.5 percent from the field, 60.0 percent from three and 100.0 percent at the free throw line. In a win over North Carolina, Girard netted 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. He connected on 7-of-16 from the field, including five 3-pointers and two at the free throw line. His three with 2:09 left in regulation came amid a 7-0 Clemson run that put the game away. On Saturday, Girard made his long-awaited return to Syracuse after spending the first four seasons of his career playing for the Orange. He finished with a game-high 18 points on 5-for-6 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from three and a perfect 4-for-4 at the foul line. Girard came into the game exactly 18 points shy of 2,000 for his career and he poetically achieved the milestone while helping ice the game at the free throw line. He is 13th in the league in scoring (15.1/game), first in free throw percentage (.934) and second in 3-point percentage (.439). Since 1992-93, Girard is just the sixth player to amass 2,000 points, 400 rebounds, 500 assists and 350 threes in a career.