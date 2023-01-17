Clemson guard out for Wake Forest game

Clemson guard Chase Hunter out for Wake Forest game

TigerNet Staff by

Starting point guard Chase Hunter will miss Tuesday night's ACC matchup at Wake Forest, Clemson coach Brad Brownell told CBS Sports.

The CBS Sports report says that Hunter injured his foot during the win over Duke on Saturday.

Hunter is averaging 14 points (second-best on team) and 4.3 assists (leading the team). He scored 11 points in the first meeting between the schools on Dec. 2 in Littlejohn, a 77-57 Clemson win.

Guard Alex Hemenway (foot) was already expected to miss the game.

The report says Josh Beadle will start in Hunter's place, who's averaged 19 minutes in ACC play this year.

Wake Forest is a 2.5-point favorite currently for the 9 p.m. tip (RSN). The Tigers debuted at No. 19 in the Associated Press poll this week.

Small bit of roster news for tonight's college hoops slate: Clemson PG Chase Hunter (14.0 ppg, 4.3 apg) hurt his foot in the Tigers' win over Duke and is not expected to play tonight @ Wake Forest, Clemson coach Brad Brownell tells CBS Sports. Josh Beadle will start in his stead. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 17, 2023