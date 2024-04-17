Clemson guard enters name in NBA draft

Clemson guard Chase Hunter enters name in NBA draft

TigerNet Staff by

A star player from the Clemson men's basketball team's March Madness run is testing the NBA waters. Chase Hunter announced that he has entered his name for the NBA draft but with the caveat that he is going to maintain his college eligibility. Hunter can opt to pull his name out of the NBA draft selection process and return for another year of college play before the late June event. "I've taken some time to reflect on my career, and I have decided to enter my name into the NBA draft while maintaining my eligibility," Hunter said in a statement. PJ Hall did a similar action last summer before returning last season. Hunter earned NCAA Tournament All-West Region honors with 20.5 points and six assists per game in two wins within the Memphis pod and then 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the 77-72 upset of 2-seed Arizona. "I would like to give a special thank you to Clemson University," Hunter said earlier in his statement, "and everything that has been done for me through the years. I am very grateful for my time here and it has been the best five years of my life. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans for staying with me through this long journey!" Hunter averaged 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament. Over the season, he scored a bit less than his fourth season (12.9 PPG v. 13.8) but lowered his turnover average (2.3 to 1.8) and upped his free throw percentage (81.3 to 85%). Thank You God 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rauOloU9PR — Chase Hunter (@chunt3r2) April 17, 2024

