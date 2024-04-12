Clemson forward enters transfer portal

Godfrey was the leading scorer off the Tigers' bench this past season, averaging 6.1 points (59% FG) and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

However, he was a huge factor in Clemson's Elite 8 run in postseason play, knocking down some clutch free throws and playing solid post-defense.

Out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports (#130) and Rivals (#135).

Godfrey joins former Clemson teammates Jack Clark and Joshua Beadle in the transfer portal.