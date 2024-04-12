Clemson forward enters transfer portal

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

(Photo: Bret Davis / USATODAY)
(Photo: Bret Davis / USATODAY)

Clemson forward RJ Godfrey reportedly enters transfer portal
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Apr 12 10:16

Tigernet has confirmed reports that Clemson sophomore power forward RJ Godfrey has entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

Godfrey was the leading scorer off the Tigers' bench this past season, averaging 6.1 points (59% FG) and 3.4 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.

However, he was a huge factor in Clemson's Elite 8 run in postseason play, knocking down some clutch free throws and playing solid post-defense.

Out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports (#130) and Rivals (#135).

Godfrey joins former Clemson teammates Jack Clark and Joshua Beadle in the transfer portal.

