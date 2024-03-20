Clemson center named by ESPN as top 30 NBA prospect in NCAA Tournament

Clemson center PJ Hall named top 30 NBA prospect in NCAA Tournament by ESPN

TigerNet Staff by

PJ Hall and the Tigers begin their March Madness journey on an NBA court in Memphis this Friday. Hall could be returning there in the near future. Clemson looks to regain some momentum and make it out of the NCAA Tournament weekend starting with Friday's game versus 11-seed New Mexico (3:10 EDT/TruTV). The first-team All-ACC center Hall is a key part of that, and ESPN ranks him as the No. 29 NBA prospect in the tournament ($). "Hall emerged as one of the ACC's best players and an All-American candidate as a senior, helping solidify his pro prospects after a strong showing at last year's NBA combine. Hall's ability to stretch the floor, score with his back to the basket and bring physicality and intensity has endeared him to scouts despite not being a great rebounder or defender. Hall started the season with a bang, but came down to earth somewhat, especially as a shooter, so finding a way to finish strong would be helpful going into the pre-draft process," said ESPN's analysis. Hall is the No. 5 ACC prospect on the list and one of the top big men. ESPN also listed Hall as one of the 68 names to know for the 68-team tourney. "Hall's 3s didn't fall this season, particularly in ACC play, but his overall efficiency actually increased thanks to a reduction in turnovers. Clemson's 6-10 featured scorer is a tenacious competitor in the paint who converts 58% of his 2s and takes care of business on the defensive glass," said ESPN's John Gasaway. Going into the ACC Tournament, Hall was one of just four players in America averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He posted 14 20-point games this season and has scored in double-figures 31 times. Hall has totaled seven double-doubles. Hall finished second in the ACC in scoring with 18.8 points per game, while ranking 13th in rebounding (6.7 per game). He is shooting at a very high clip this season, 10th in the league (49.2 percent). Defensively, Hall is third in the ACC blocks per game (1.6) and has 50 blocked shots this season.

