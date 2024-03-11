Clemson big men awarded with ACC honors

Clemson big men PJ Hall, Ian Schieffelin awarded with ACC honors

Press Release by

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball center PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) has been named to the All-ACC First Team, while junior forward Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) was named the league’s Most Improved Player, as announced by ACCN’s ACC PM this evening. This marks Hall’s second postseason honor from the ACC after earning Third Team recognition last season. Schieffelin earned his first postseason accolades. Hall’s honor makes it back-to-back seasons that Clemson has produced an All-ACC First Team player (Hunter Tyson, 2023). It marks the only occurrence in program history. Both Dale Davis and Elden Campbell landed on the First Team in 1990. Schieffelin joins Jaron Blossomgame (2016) as Clemson’s Most Improved winners – an award that started in 2014. Hall is one of just four players in America averaging 18.5 points, 7.0 rebounds 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. He has posted 13 20-point games this season and has scored in double-figures 30 times. Hall has totaled seven double-doubles. Hall finished third in the ACC in scoring with 18.8 points per game, while ranking 12th in rebounding (6.8 per game). He is shooting at a very high clip this season, eighth in the league (49.0 percent). Defensively, Hall is tied for fourth in the ACC blocks per game (1.58) and has 49 blocked shots this season. Recently named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Nation’s Best Center), he is 10th on Clemson’s all-time scoring list (1,625 points). He is just the fourth Tiger to amass 1,600 points, 600 rebounds and 100 blocks in a career (Trevor Booker, Elden Campbell and Dale Davis). He has posted seven double-doubles, including a career high 31 points and 17 rebounds against Georgia Tech (Jan. 16). Schieffelin turned in a career year for the Tigers en route to the Most Improved Player award. He averaged 9.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, while totaling 19 steals and 15 blocks. He shot 57.9 percent from the field, 52.8 percent from three and 76.7 percent at the line. He is one of 13 players nationally averaging at least 9.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He finished with a career high 17 rebounds in a win at Pittsburgh (Dec. 3) and posted nine double-doubles and 15 double-digit rebounding games. Schieffelin became the first player in the country to post a stat line of at least 16 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four blocks in a single game (vs. North Carolina, 1/6). Only six others have accomplished that this season. Schieffelin joined Joseph Girard III (Glens Falls, N.Y./Glens Falls) on the All-ACC Honorable Mention list. Girard had career highs in field goal percentage (43.7), 3-point percentage (42.5), free throw percentage (95.6) and rebounds per game (3.2). Girard secured the 2,000 career-point plateau in his return to Syracuse. He netted 18 points, the exact amount he needed, to lead Clemson. He posted nine 20-point games and made multiple threes in 27 games, including 13 where he made four or more. The Tigers open the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU. Clemson will face the winner of Boston College vs. Miami (Fla.). ACC news release and full voting tallies CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis has been voted the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Player of the Year, while the Tar Heels’ Hubert Davis earned ACC Coach of the Year honors, highlighting the 2023-24 All-ACC Men’s Basketball Team and award winners. The 2023-24 All-ACC Team was determined by a 75-member panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media. Virginia’s Reece Beekman notched ACC Defensive Player of the Year laurels for the second straight season, while Notre Dame’s Markus Burton earned ACC Rookie of Year honors. Clemson’s Ian Schieffelin claimed the ACC’s Most Improved Player, while Pitt’s Ishmael Leggett was picked as the Sixth Man of the Year. RJ Davis was the overwhelming pick from the voting panel as Player of the Year, earning the nod on 68 of 75 ballots. Davis is averaging a league-leading 21.1 points per game this season as well as 3.6 assists per game, which is 11th in the league. The native of White Plains, New York, is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding player. He also is a finalist for the Jerry West Award for the top shooting guard in the country. Davis has scored at least 20 points 19 times this season, which is the most 20-point games in a season by a Tar Heel since Justin Jackson also had 19 in 40 games in 2016-17, which also marked UNC’s last ACC Player of the Year honoree. He is on pace to become the first Tar Heel to lead the ACC in scoring since Tyler Hansbrough in 2007-08 and record UNC’s highest scoring average since Hansbrough averaged 22.6 that same season. In his third season at the helm of his alma mater, Hubert Davis led the Tar Heels to their first outright ACC regular-season title since the 2016-17 campaign. He is UNC’s first ACC Coach of the Year honoree since Roy Williams in 2011. The Tar Heels have racked up a 25-6 record, including a 17-3 mark in league play, and hold the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament this week. UNC’s 17 ACC wins tied the ACC record for regular-season wins (Virginia was 17-1 in 2018-19). Beekman became just the third player to earn back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year honors since the award was instituted in 2005, joining Duke’s Shelden Williams (2005-06) and North Carolina’s John Henson (2011-12). He is the sixth Cavalier to win the award in the last 10 seasons. A senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Beekman ranks second in the ACC in steals (66 total, 2.13 per game) while leading the ACC’s top-ranked scoring defense at 59.1 points per game. Also named a Second-Team All-ACC honoree, he averaged 14.3 points per game (14th in ACC) and a league-leading 6.0 assists per game. The first member of the Fighting Irish to earn ACC Rookie of the Year, Burton has scored a Notre Dame freshman record 535 points this season, averaging 17.3 points per game, which is sixth overall in the ACC and third nationally among all freshmen. He also is averaging 4.3 assists per game, which ranks sixth in the ACC, and 2.0 assists per game, which is fourth in the ACC. The Mishawaka, Indiana, native Burton could potentially become the first player in program history to finish a season averaging at least 17.0 points, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game and currently is the only freshman in the nation to boast those averages. Schieffelin has been a key part of Clemson’s strong season, averaging 9.7 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. The junior from Loganville, Georgia, currently ranks third in the ACC in rebounding. He has more than doubled his rebounding totals from a year ago, when averaged 4.1 boards per game and has raised his scoring from 5.5 points per game as a sophomore. He also has become one of the Tigers’ top threats from 3-point range, shooting 19-of-36 (52.8%). He hit on 33.3 percent of his attempts last season. Leggett is the second straight Panther to earn the nod as ACC Sixth Man of the Year, joining Nike Sibande in 2023. The junior from Prince George's County, Maryland, has averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season. He leads the Panthers in rebounding and steals (36), while ranking third in scoring and assists. He has scored in double figures 22 times, including 11 of the past 14 games off the bench. The All-ACC first, second and third teams showed incredible balance, with 12 schools representing the 15 players selected. North Carolina (3) and Duke (2) were the only schools to have multiple players on the teams. Was there ever any doubt? 🧑‍🍳🧑‍🍳🧑‍🍳@ian_schieffelin pic.twitter.com/hhjDMoKKks — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 11, 2024 2023-24 ALL-ACC TEAM FIRST TEAM Name, School, Points RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373 PJ Hall, Clemson, 363 Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346 Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292 Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280 SECOND TEAM Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271 Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263 Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219 Norchad Omier, Miami, 172 Quinten Post, Boston College, 135 THIRD TEAM DJ Horne, NC State, 109 Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91 Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85 Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69 Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62 HONORABLE MENTION Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54 Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47 Jared McCain, Duke, 29 Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24 Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16 Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10 Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10 Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team). Player of the Year RJ Davis, North Carolina, 68 votes Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3 PJ Hall, Clemson, 2 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 1 Quinten Post, Boston College, 1 Defensive Player of the Year Reece Beekman, Virginia, 43 votes Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 19 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 4 Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 4 Quinten Post, Boston College, 2 Jaeden Zackery, Boston College, 1 Jack Clark, Clemson, 1 Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 1 Rookie of the Year Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46 votes Jared McCain, Duke, 20 Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 5 Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 2 Caleb Foster, Duke, 1 Kyshawn George, Miami, 1 Most Improved Player Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 30 votes Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 18 Lynn Kidd, Virginia Tech, 12 Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 5 Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 3 Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 3 Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 3 Isaac McKneely, Virginia, 1 Sixth Man Of the Year Ishmael Leggett, Pitt, 33 votes Quadir Copeland, Syracuse, 20 Seth Trimble, North Carolina, 6 Kyle Sturdivant, Georgia Tech, 5 Mason Madsen, Boston College, 4 Primo Spears, Florida State, 4 Caleb Foster, Duke, 3 Coach of the Year Hubert Davis, North Carolina, 49 votes Jeff Capel, Pitt, 12 Adrian Autry, Syracuse, 6 Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame, 3 Jon Scheyer, Duke, 2 Brad Brownell, Clemson, 1 Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech, 1 Tony Bennett, Virginia, 1 All-Defensive Team Reece Beekman, Virginia, 73 votes Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 65 Maliq Brown, Syracuse, 48 Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 26 Quinten Post, Boston College, 21 All-Rookie Team Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 73 votes Jared McCain, Duke, 73 Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 65 Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 60 Elliot Cadeau, North Carolina, 39

.@ian_schieffelin cooked again. 👨‍🍳



16 points, 16 rebounds, and a perfect 5-for-5 from the field. pic.twitter.com/j8XqXbf81B — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 6, 2024