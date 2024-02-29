CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson will face a new schedule with three new teams in the league next season.

ACC announces conference men's basketball matchups next season
by - 2024 Feb 29 16:48

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the 20 conference matchups for each of its men’s basketball teams for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the first of the 18-team ACC, as the league welcomes California (Cal), SMU and Stanford.

“As the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball regular-season competition continues and our teams look ahead to the postseason, we are thrilled to announce each school’s opponents for our first year as an 18-member league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference.”

The matchups released today and revealed live on ACC PM, designate the home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season. The full conference schedule with specific game dates, times and networks will be announced early this fall.

The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features:

· Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other).

· One repeat opponent (home and away).

· The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents.

As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2024-25 season are listed below:

Boston College

Home/Away: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Georgia Tech

Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech

Away: Cal, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Cal

Home/Away: SMU, Stanford, NC State

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Clemson

Home/Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

Home: Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia

Duke

Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami

Home: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Florida State

Home/Away: Clemson, Miami, Louisville

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, NC State, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Georgia Tech

Home/Away: Clemson, Notre Dame, Boston College

Home: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

Louisville

Home/Away: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State

Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

Miami

Home/Away: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke

Home: Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford

North Carolina

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Pitt

Home: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

NC State

Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Cal

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU

Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Notre Dame

Home/Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse

Home: Cal, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Away: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Pitt

Home/Away: Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina

Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Virginia

Away: Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

SMU

Home/Away: Cal, Stanford, Virginia

Home: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech

Stanford

Home/Away: Cal, SMU, Wake Forest

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt

Syracuse

Home/Away: Boston College, Pitt, Notre Dame

Home: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

Away: Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Virginia

Home/Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame

Away: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech

Home/Away: Miami, Virginia, Clemson

Home: Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford

Wake Forest

Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Stanford

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia

Away: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

