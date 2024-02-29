ACC announces conference men's basketball matchups next season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced the 20 conference matchups for each of its men’s basketball teams for the 2024-25 season. The season marks the first of the 18-team ACC, as the league welcomes California (Cal), SMU and Stanford. “As the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball regular-season competition continues and our teams look ahead to the postseason, we are thrilled to announce each school’s opponents for our first year as an 18-member league,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We look forward to having Cal, SMU and Stanford join the ACC this summer and we know there’s already great excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans for what’s ahead surrounding this incredible conference.” The matchups released today and revealed live on ACC PM, designate the home and away opponents for the 2024-25 season. The full conference schedule with specific game dates, times and networks will be announced early this fall. The 20-game schedule for 2024-25 features: · Two games (home and away) versus each of the school’s two current partners (Cal/SMU/Stanford will be partners with each other). · One repeat opponent (home and away). · The remaining 14 conference games consist of seven home-only opponents and seven away-only opponents. As announced earlier this month, the top 15 teams in the final league standings will play in the 2025 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, played March 11-15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The regular-season ACC matchups for the 2024-25 season are listed below: Boston College Home/Away: Notre Dame, Syracuse, Georgia Tech Home: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech Away: Cal, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest Cal Home/Away: SMU, Stanford, NC State Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt Clemson Home/Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech Home: Cal, Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Virginia Duke Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Miami Home: Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia Tech Away: Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Florida State Home/Away: Clemson, Miami, Louisville Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, NC State, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest Georgia Tech Home/Away: Clemson, Notre Dame, Boston College Home: Cal, Duke, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Stanford, Virginia Tech Away: Florida State, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest Louisville Home/Away: Pitt, Virginia, Florida State Home: Cal, Clemson, Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech Miami Home/Away: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Duke Home: Clemson, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford North Carolina Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Pitt Home: Boston College, Cal, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Away: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest NC State Home/Away: North Carolina, Wake Forest, Cal Home: Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU Away: Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech Notre Dame Home/Away: Boston College, Georgia Tech, Syracuse Home: Cal, Louisville, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech Away: Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest Pitt Home/Away: Louisville, Syracuse, North Carolina Home: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Virginia Away: Duke, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, SMU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest SMU Home/Away: Cal, Stanford, Virginia Home: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech Stanford Home/Away: Cal, SMU, Wake Forest Home: Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech Away: Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt Syracuse Home/Away: Boston College, Pitt, Notre Dame Home: Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest Away: Cal, Clemson, Florida State, Miami, SMU, Stanford, Virginia Tech Virginia Home/Away: Louisville, Virginia Tech, SMU Home: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Notre Dame Away: Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse, Wake Forest Virginia Tech Home/Away: Miami, Virginia, Clemson Home: Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pitt, SMU, Syracuse, Wake Forest Away: Boston College, Cal, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Stanford Wake Forest Home/Away: Duke, NC State, Stanford Home: Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Virginia Away: Cal, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech