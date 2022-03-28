Tigers make first trip to Winthrop in almost 30 years

The Tigers travel to Rock Hill, S.C. to face Winthrop on Tuesday night.

GAME SETUP

• Who – Clemson (16-7) vs. Winthrop (6-16)

• Best Ranking – CU – NR; WIN – NR

• When – Tuesday (6 p.m.)

• Where – Rock Hill, S.C. (The Winthrop Ballpark)

• Watch – ESPN+

• Video Announcer – Bob Woodard

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 24-7 (1981-22)

• Record at Winthrop – Clemson leads 3-1 (1981-93)

STARTING PITCHERS

• RHP Billy Barlow (CU - 0-2, 5.30 ERA) vs. LHP Parker Whittle (WIN - 0-3, 5.32)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 1-2 road record, lost both games at Pittsburgh last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 8.0 runs per game and hitting .284 with a .467 slugging percentage, .401 on-base percentage and 11 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.06 ERA, .236 opponents’ batting average and 2.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

WINTHROP OVERVIEW

• Winthrop, who has a 5-8 home record, is led by 12th-year Head Coach Tom Riginos.

• The Eagles went 1-2, all one-run games, at High Point last weekend. They are hitting .240 and have a 6.44 ERA and .954 fielding percentage.

• Joseph Szvetitz is hitting .310 with 13 RBIs, Jack Spyke is batting .299 with 10 RBIs and Khyree Miller has a team-high three homers.

QUICK HITS

• Winthrop Head Coach Tom Riginos was an assistant coach at Clemson for eight seasons (2003-10).

• Clemson’s last game at Winthrop was a 17-1 Tiger victory on May 2, 1993.

• Clemson defeated Winthrop 10-2 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium last Wednesday behind 5.0 scoreless innings pitched by Ricky Williams.

BLACKWELL TRANSFERRING SUCCESS

• Junior infielder Benjamin Blackwell is in his first season at Clemson after graduating from Dayton this past offseason.

• He began the year as the No. 9 hitter in the lineup for the first quarter of the season, but has since batted in the leadoff spot.

• He is hitting .329 with three homers, three doubles, 20 RBIs, 20 runs, a .490 on-base percentage and two steals in 23 games in 2022.

• He has a solid .944 fielding percentage as the starting shortstop.

• He is hitting .348 with a homer, two doubles, six RBIs and four runs in five ACC regular-season games.

• He is hitting .394 with runners on base, .476 with runners in scoring position and .357 with two outs.